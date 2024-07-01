TGSPDCL adopts thermo-vision cameras to help detect disruptions

Hyderabad: The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) has adopted a 35 state-of-the-art thermo-vision camera which will help detect loose contacts or ‘red hots’ in live electrical equipment and power lines caused by disruptive weather and high load conditions.

The latest technology has been distributed to assistant engineers in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), said the electricity department in a press release on Monday. It is designed to identify thermal anomalies and indicate loose contacts in overhead lines, lugs, breakers, transformers and clamps.

It will help TGSPDCL to schedule and perform necessary maintenance before any significant disruptions occur, the statement added.

“This will allow for timely intervention and maintenance, effectively reducing the risk of unexpected power outages and enhancing overall reliability of the power distribution network,” CMD Musharraf Faruqui said in a statement .