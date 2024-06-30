Telangana: Union govt extends Smart City Mission till March, 2025

As many as 45 works have been completed and another 66 works with Rs 518 crore are under progress in Warangal and Karimnagar, that come under the Smart City Mission programme.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th June 2024 5:29 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Union government has announced the extension of the Smart City Mission till March 31, 2025.

In a meeting with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urged him to reconsider to extend the deadline till June 2025. It was positively received by the Union ministry.

Similarly in Khammam, 25 works have been completed while 22 works worth Rs 287 crore are pending.

