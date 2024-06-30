Videos: Hyderabad celebrates after India lifts T20 World Cup

Hyderabad: The streets throughout Hyderabad erupted in joyous celebrations as many people poured out their emotions after India lifted the T20 World Cup, beating South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting encounter in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday.

Fans flooded the streets not only in Hyderabad but also in other major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru, waving flags, lighting fireworks, and singing in unison to mark the monumental win.

As the decisive final delivery was bowled by Hardik Pandya, sealing India’s triumph, the scenes on the pitch and in the stands were nothing short of euphoric. Players and support staff were overcome with emotion, many bursting into tears. India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, was among those most visibly moved.

Rohit Sharma, along with his teammates, embraced each other in sheer jubilation, their long-awaited dream finally realized.

It had been eleven years since Indian team lifted ICC trophy

This victory marked a poignant moment in Indian cricket history. It had been eleven long years since MS Dhoni last lifted an ICC trophy for India. Now, under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, the team had conquered the T20 World Cup once again, cementing their legacy and igniting celebrations across the nation.

The final at Kensington Oval was a rollercoaster of emotions, with India successfully defending a target of 176 against a determined South African side. The Proteas, needing 30 runs from the last 30 deliveries, seemed poised for victory. However, the Indian bowlers, led by the formidable trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh, delivered under immense pressure.

Also Read India clinches second T20 World Cup title, defeats South Africa by 7 runs

Celebrations in Hyderabad after India won T20 World Cup title

Across India, from bustling metropolises to quiet villages, the celebrations were a testament to the deep connection between the nation and its cricketing heroes. Fans danced in the streets, adorned in blue jerseys, their faces painted with the tricolor, reveling in the shared triumph despite it being past midnight.

In Hyderabad, a huge crowd gathered outside the Secretariat to celebrate India’s victory. Many others took to the streets, honking their cars and bikes, waving flags, singing, and shouting, creating a cacophony of sounds last heard in the city in 2011 when India won the ODI World Cup at the Wankhede.