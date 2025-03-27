TGSPDCL assitant engineer caught red handed accepting bribe

The bribe amount was recovered from the accused officer.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 27th March 2025 6:20 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: An assistant engineer working in the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) was caught red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 for doing official work.

Officers of the anti-coruption bureau caught S Surender Reddy, an assistant engineer working in Jeedimetla division, red-handed for shifting 11 KV line and laying a cable for the complainant’s building.

A case has been registered. The assistant engineer is currently being produced before the Principle Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court, Nampally, Hyderabad.

