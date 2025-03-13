TGSPDCL boosts Medchal power infra to meet summer demand

Hyderabad: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) on Thursday, March 13, has strengthened the power infrastructure in the Medchal zone to meet rising electricity demand ahead of summer.

The chairman and managing director (CMD) Musharraf Faruqui reviewed the summer action plan in the Habsiguda, Medchal, and Sangareddy circles.

With electricity demand in Medchal and Habsiguda increasing by 25-30 percent annually, several areas, including Medchal, Bowrampet, Ameenpur, Bachupally, and KPHB, faced supply issues last summer.

To address this, a large-scale power distribution upgrade was undertaken. The initiative includes installing 62 additional power transformers, 1,081 distribution transformers, 243 new 11 kV feeders, and 37 new 33 kV feeders at substations. Additionally, 15 new 33/11 kV substations are being set up in the zone.

As part of his visit, CMD Musharraf Faruqui inaugurated key installations, including a 12.5 MVA power transformer at the Sai Nagar substation in Habsiguda, the 33 kV Pragathi Nagar feeder at Bowrampet, and transformers at Shamshiguda and Osman Sagar substations.