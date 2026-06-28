TGSPDCL commissions 16 MVA transformer at Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: In a major step towards strengthening the power distribution network and ensuring improved electricity supply to consumers, the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) commissioned a new 16 MVA Power Transformer (PTR) at the 33/11 KV Rajendranagar Substation on Sunday, June 28.

The transformer was inaugurated on Saturday evening by TGSPDCL Director (Operations) N. Narasimhulu and Chief Engineer (Ranga Reddy Zone) Pandya as part of the utility’s Summer Action Plan aimed at enhancing power infrastructure across its operational areas.

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With the commissioning of the new transformer, the substation’s capacity has been upgraded from 8 MVA to 16 MVA, significantly strengthening the electricity distribution system in the Rajendranagar area. Officials said the transformer was brought into service after successfully completing all mandatory technical tests and commissioning procedures.

The capacity enhancement is expected to effectively meet the increasing electricity demand in Rajendranagar while improving the quality and reliability of the power supply. Officials stated that the upgrade would play a crucial role in ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers, particularly during periods of peak demand.