Transformer near Hyderabad school raises student safety concerns

Hyderabad: Hundreds of students attending the Government Primary School at Bazaar-e-Ghansi in Moosa Bowli are reportedly exposed to the risk of electrocution following the installation of an electrical transformer directly in front of the school’s main entrance.

School authorities have expressed serious concern about the transformer, which was allegedly installed as part of renovation work on a commercial building opposite the school. According to Ayesha Sultana, the school principal, a cloth merchant undertaking the renovation installed a pillar and mounted an electrical transformer on it near the school gate.

“A few hundred children study in this school. Placing an electrical transformer at the entrance creates a potential safety hazard and puts students at risk,” Aeysha Sultana said.

The school management and officials from the Education Department have reportedly brought the matter to the attention of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Charminar police, seeking immediate intervention.

“The police visited the site after we lodged a complaint on Tuesday. However, no action has been taken so far. This negligent act continues to endanger the lives of schoolchildren,” the principal said.

The principal said that she had written a letter to the GHMC urging the civic body not to place the transformer at the entrance. ” Despite the request no action was taken and they are moving ahead with the work,” she added.

Parents have also voiced concern over the issue and demanded urgent action from the authorities. Mohd Shafiuddin, a parent, urged the GHMC to conduct an immediate inspection in coordination with officials from the power and education departments.

“Who will be held accountable if a student suffers an electric shock because of this installation?” he questioned.

Residents and parents have called on the authorities to remove the potential hazard without delay and ensure the safety of children attending the school.