TGSPDCL gears up for Hyderabad’s summer 2025

Hyderabad: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) has ramped up efforts to ensure a steady electricity supply during the upcoming summer season. As part of the Summer Action Plan, the company is undertaking various upgrades to meet the increasing power demand.

Chairman and Managing Director of TGSPDCL, Musharraf Faruqui visited field-level locations to inspect the ongoing preparations. He conducted an inspection at the 132 KV sub-station in Bowrampet where he oversaw the tower construction work and inaugurated an additional 8 MVA power transformer.

Other projects include the separation and interlinking of 35 11 KV feeders along with the upgradation and addition of 149 distribution transformers within the Hyderabad Central Circle. Additional improvements are being made in the Cyber City, Saroor Nagar, Banjara Hills, and Rajendra Nagar circles.

Also Read India’s power consumption up 5 per cent in Nov

The Rangareddy zone where power demand is anticipated to surge includes plans for the division and interlinking of 254 11 KV feeders and 26 33 KV feeders along with the upgradation of 81 power transformers and 1,252 distribution transformers.

Electricity demand in Greater Hyderabad has already seen a substantial increase compared to last year’s summer season. The peak demand this year reached 4,352 MW, marking a 16 percent increase from last year’s 3,756 MW. Consumption has similarly risen, with 90.68 million units consumed so far, a 12 percent growth from last year’s 81.39 million units.

Experts predict that demand will continue to surge in the summer of 2025.