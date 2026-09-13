TGSPDCL reviews Khairatabad, Balapur Ganesh pandals arrangements

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TGSPDCL) officials on Sunday, September 13, reviewed power supply and electrical safety arrangements at the Khairatabad and Balapur Ganesh pandals, in view of the large crowds expected during the festival.

TGSPDCL Chairperson and Managing Director Jitesh V Patil stated that as part of the Telangana government’s aim to provide better services to the people, uninterrupted power supply and electricity security measures are being implemented at Ganesh pandals across the state during the Vinayaka festival.

In this context, he met representatives of the local Ganesh festival committees at Khairatabad and Balapur and enquired about power supply, backup systems, emergency response protocols, and related matters.

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CMD meets local MLA

Subsequently, the CMD met Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and reviewed the distribution transformers (DTRs) set up around the pandal premises, alternative power supply systems, and emergency backup arrangements.

He said the power systems will be specially monitored 24 hours a day from the Ganesh installations to the immersion processions, and additional staff have been deployed where necessary.

Officials were asked to prioritise power security at the Khairatabad pandal and to take all precautions to prevent any mishaps, given the large influx of devotees.

Patil also asked them to continuously monitor power lines, connections, and distribution systems in the areas surrounding the pandal.

The CMD then visited the Balapur Ganesh pandal and examined the power arrangements there. He met Balapur Ganesh Festival Committee president Kallem Niranjan Reddy and other committee members to understand the power supply requirements during the festival. He assured them that the discom would take all measures to ensure no disruptions for the devotees.

After inspecting the security standards and emergency response systems set up in Balapur, the CMD said that TGSPDCL will monitor the power supply through a special control system until the Ganesh immersion.