TGSRTC announces discount on Hyderabad-Vijayawada buses

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), on Wednesday, February 19, announced discounted prices for buses running on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route.

The special concession by the TGSRTC will now let travellers get a 10 percent discount for Lahari buses, on non-AC sleeper cum seater super luxury buses and an 8 percent discount on bus fares for Rajdhani AC buses.

Telangana RTC had also announced a 10 percent discount for all buses from Telangana to Bengaluru.

Announcing the discounts, TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar said, “The discount is available on all services operating to and from the Bengaluru route. It will save Rs 100-160 per passenger.”

The Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Vijayawada routes are the most popular long-distance routes run by the Telangana RTC.

Travellers can log onto www.tgsrtcbus.in for advanced booking.

TGSRTC announce special buses for Shivratri

TGSRTC, on February 18, announced special buses for Maha Shivratri in Telangana.

In a review meeting, Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar asked officials to appoint special RTC officers to ensure that passengers do not face any difficulties due to heavy congestion at bus stands.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar asked TGSRTC officials to ensure safe travel for devotees heading to temples in Vemulawada, Srisailam, Edupayala, and Keesara Palakurthi. He further added that the TGSRTC is planning to run additional buses as more devotees are likely to participate in Maha Shivratri as compared to last year.

The meeting was attended by TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar, financial advisor Vijaya Pushpa and others.

TGSRTC, in January, had approved administrative sanctions of Rs 11.70 crore and Rs 6.28 crore for Peddapally and Eturunagaram bus depots respectively; new bus stations in Mulugu for Rs 5.11 crore, Huzurnagar in Suryapet district for Rs 3.75 crore, in Madhira of Khammam district for Rs 10 crore and in Mangapeta of Mulugu district for Rs 51 lakh.

Additionally, TGSRTC also sanctioned the expansion of a bus station in Manthani for Rs 95 lakh and a modern bus station in Kodad of Suryapet district for Rs 17.95 crore.