TGSRTC announces special buses for Maha Shivratri in Telangana

The minister said the TGSRTC is planning to run additional buses as more devotees are likely to participate in Maha Shivratri as compared to last year.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th February 2025 11:47 am IST
Telangana Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar holds a review meeting

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Tuesday, February 18 announced special buses for Maha Shivratri in Telangana.

Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar asked officials to ensure safe travel for devotees heading to temples in Vemulawada, Srisailam, Edupayala, Keesara Palakurthi. He further added that the TGSRTC is planning to run additional buses as more devotees are likely to participate in Maha Shivratri as compared to last year.

In a review meeting, Prabhar asked officials to appoint special RTC officers to ensure that passengers do not face any difficulties due to heavy congestion at bus stands.

The meeting was attended by TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar, financial advisor Vijaya Pushpa and others.

