TGSRTC announces special buses for Maha Shivratri in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Tuesday, February 18 announced special buses for Maha Shivratri in Telangana.

Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar asked officials to ensure safe travel for devotees heading to temples in Vemulawada, Srisailam, Edupayala, Keesara Palakurthi. He further added that the TGSRTC is planning to run additional buses as more devotees are likely to participate in Maha Shivratri as compared to last year.

Also Read TGSRTC to provide 10 pc discount on fare for Telangana-Bengaluru buses

In a review meeting, Prabhar asked officials to appoint special RTC officers to ensure that passengers do not face any difficulties due to heavy congestion at bus stands.

The meeting was attended by TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar, financial advisor Vijaya Pushpa and others.