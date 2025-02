Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced a 10 percent discount on fares for buses plying from Telangana to Bengaluru.

Giving more details, TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar said, “The discount is available on all services operating to and from the Bengaluru route. It will save Rs 100-160 per passenger.”

Also Read No job cuts amid electric buses shift in Hyderabad: TGSRTC MD

For more information on the booking to Bengaluru, citizens can visit the TGSRTC website.