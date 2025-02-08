No job cuts amid electric buses shift in Hyderabad: TGSRTC MD

Hyderabad: Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) managing director VC Sajjanar on Friday, February 7 assured the staff that no jobs will be lost as the city prepares to switch to electric buses.

Sajjanar said that some people were deliberately spreading misinformation about the privatization of depots in view of the procurement of electric buses. He promised that not a single employee would be removed from service amid the switch to electric buses.

The TGSRTC MD further said that the RTC was procuring electric buses under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) method as per the Central Government’s EV Policy. The operations of all buses, including electric buses at the depots, are completely managed by TGSRTC.

Furthermore, it is not possible to run electric buses on all routes.