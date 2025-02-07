RTA seizes 15 school buses in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram

The crackdown follows the tragic death of a four-year-old girl who was run over by a school bus in Hyderabad's Hayathnagar on February 6.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 7th February 2025 7:57 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials in Vanasthalipuram have seized 15 school buses and vans for multiple violations, including lack of fitness, overloading, use of non-transport vehicles for student transport, and driver unawareness of road safety rules.

The crackdown follows the tragic death of a four-year-old girl who was run over by a school bus in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar on February 6. The accident reportedly happened when the bus driver reversed the vehicle as the child was getting out of the minivan. The driver failed to notice her, and she fell under the rear tyre resulting in instant death.

As part of a special drive, an RTA team and motor vehicle inspector (MVI) inspected school buses across Vanasthalipuram.

“Several buses belonging to known schools in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram were found violating safety norms including overloading students despite clear regulations. We have launched daily inspections to ensure compliance and safety,” said the regional transport office official.

According to reports, special teams will now monitor school buses daily during peak hours, focusing on vehicle fitness, driver licensing, and traffic rule adherence particularly preventing overloading and underage driving.

The regional transport office official further clarified that cases will be filed against schools operating unsafe buses in Hyderabad.

