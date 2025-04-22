TGSRTC arranges 60 special buses for IPL match at Uppal stadium

Hyderabad: In anticipation of the IPL Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (RGIC), Uppal on April 23, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has arranged 60 special buses from various locations across the city to provide smooth transportation for spectators.

This initiative aims to facilitate convenient transportation for fans during match days, with nearly 60 buses set to operate from various parts of the city.

Buses will be operating on the following busy routes:

LB Nagar to RGIC Stadium – 2 buses

– 2 buses Uppal to MP – 4 buses

– 4 buses Ghatkesar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal – 4 buses

– 4 buses Hyderabad (HYT) to RGIC Stadium – 2 buses

– 2 buses NGO’s Colony to RGIC Stadium – 4 buses

– 4 buses IBPHB to RGIC Stadium – 2 buses

– 2 buses Lab Quarters to RGIC Stadium – 2 buses

– 2 buses Koti to RGIC Stadium – 2 buses

– 2 buses Afz to RGIC Stadium – 2 buses

– 2 buses Lakdikapool to RGIC Stadium – 2 buses

– 2 buses Dilsukhnagar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal – 2 buses

– 2 buses IDM to RGIC Stadium – 4 buses

– 4 buses KPHB to RGIC Stadium – 2 buses

– 2 buses MDCL to RGIC Stadium – 2 buses

– 2 buses Miyapur to RGIC Stadium – 2 buses

– 2 buses JBS to RGIC Stadium, Uppal – 4 buses

– 4 buses HPT to RGIC Stadium – 2 buses

– 2 buses ECIL Roads to RGIC Stadium – 2 buses

– 2 buses Bowenpally to RGIC Stadium – 2 buses

– 2 buses Charminar to RGIC Stadium – 4 buses

– 4 buses Chandrayangutta to RGIC Stadium, Uppal – 2 buses

– 2 buses Malkajgiri to RGIC Stadium – 2 buses

– 2 buses Kondapur to RGIC Stadium – 2 buses

– 2 buses BHEL to RGIC Stadium– 2 buses

These buses will be operational between 6:00 pm and 11:30 pm to transport spectators to the stadium.

To ensure a smooth experience for cricket lovers, TGSRTC will deploy controllers and enforcement squads at Uppal Stadium. These personnel will assist with the boarding and alighting processes for passengers. Additionally, buses will be available post-match to facilitate the return journey for spectators.