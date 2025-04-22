TGSRTC arranges 60 special buses for IPL match at Uppal stadium

Hyderabad: In anticipation of the IPL Match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (RGIC), Uppal on April 23, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has arranged 60 special buses from various locations across the city to provide smooth transportation for spectators.
This initiative aims to facilitate convenient transportation for fans during match days, with nearly 60 buses set to operate from various parts of the city.
Buses will be operating on the following busy routes:
- LB Nagar to RGIC Stadium– 2 buses
- Uppal to MP – 4 buses
- Ghatkesar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal – 4 buses
- Hyderabad (HYT) to RGIC Stadium– 2 buses
- NGO’s Colony to RGIC Stadium– 4 buses
- IBPHB to RGIC Stadium – 2 buses
- Lab Quarters to RGIC Stadium– 2 buses
- Koti to RGIC Stadium– 2 buses
- Afz to RGIC Stadium– 2 buses
- Lakdikapool to RGIC Stadium– 2 buses
- Dilsukhnagar to RGIC Stadium, Uppal – 2 buses
- IDM to RGIC Stadium– 4 buses
- KPHB to RGIC Stadium– 2 buses
- MDCL to RGIC Stadium– 2 buses
- Miyapur to RGIC Stadium– 2 buses
- JBS to RGIC Stadium, Uppal – 4 buses
- HPT to RGIC Stadium– 2 buses
- ECIL Roads to RGIC Stadium– 2 buses
- Bowenpally to RGIC Stadium– 2 buses
- Charminar to RGIC Stadium– 4 buses
- Chandrayangutta to RGIC Stadium, Uppal – 2 buses
- Malkajgiri to RGIC Stadium – 2 buses
- Kondapur to RGIC Stadium– 2 buses
- BHEL to RGIC Stadium– 2 buses
These buses will be operational between 6:00 pm and 11:30 pm to transport spectators to the stadium.
To ensure a smooth experience for cricket lovers, TGSRTC will deploy controllers and enforcement squads at Uppal Stadium. These personnel will assist with the boarding and alighting processes for passengers. Additionally, buses will be available post-match to facilitate the return journey for spectators.