TGSRTC bus collides with stationary lorry in Khammam, one dead

The lorry travelling from Khammam to Warangal stopped because it broke down.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st December 2025 3:40 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: One person was killed and 36 were injured when a TGSRTC bus collided with a stationary lorry in Telangana’s Khammam district on Sunday, December 21.

The bus was travelling from Khammam to Bodhan. While passing Thirumalayapalem mandal, it hit the Warangal-bound lorry that made a pitstop as it broke down.

The impact was so severe that cleaner Nitish fell under the lorry and died on the spot.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Police reached the location and shifted the injured to the Khammam government hospital for treatment.

The police registered a case and the investigation is underway.

This is the latest bus accident in Telangana. Last month, 19 people were buried alive when the TGSRTC bus collided with a tipper vehicle laden with gravel at Mirzaguda on Chevella Road. Both drivers also perished. One of the deceased also included a 40-day-old baby.

Memory Khan Seminar

The bus was carrying 70 passengers.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st December 2025 3:40 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button