TGSRTC bus collides with stationary lorry in Khammam, one dead

Hyderabad: One person was killed and 36 were injured when a TGSRTC bus collided with a stationary lorry in Telangana’s Khammam district on Sunday, December 21.

The bus was travelling from Khammam to Bodhan. While passing Thirumalayapalem mandal, it hit the Warangal-bound lorry that made a pitstop as it broke down.

The impact was so severe that cleaner Nitish fell under the lorry and died on the spot.

Police reached the location and shifted the injured to the Khammam government hospital for treatment.

The police registered a case and the investigation is underway.

This is the latest bus accident in Telangana. Last month, 19 people were buried alive when the TGSRTC bus collided with a tipper vehicle laden with gravel at Mirzaguda on Chevella Road. Both drivers also perished. One of the deceased also included a 40-day-old baby.

The bus was carrying 70 passengers.