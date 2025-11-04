TGSRTC bus collides with tractor in Karimnagar, 15 injured

Hyderabad: A serious road accident occurred on the Rajiv Rahadari near Renikunta Bridge in Thimmapur mandal of Karimnagar district. According to reports, a TGSRTC bus collided with a tractor carrying a paddy load from behind.

The impact left the tractor driver and about 15 passengers of the bus injured. The incident reportedly happened at around 5 am in the morning on Tuesday, November 4.

Police arrived at the scene soon after receiving information, rescued the trapped passengers, and shifted the injured to the Karimnagar Government Hospital for treatment.

Officials said the TGSRTC bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Mettpalli when the collision took place near Renikunta Bridge.

The incident comes one day after the tragic accident involving a TGSRTC bus and an overspeeding tipper in Chevella on Monday, November 3, leading to a loss of 19 lives.

Bandi Sanjay issues statement

Union minister and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar issued a statement on X regarding the accident, in which he expressed concern over bus accidents in the state.

“The series of bus accidents is deeply troubling to me.

The bus–tractor collision that occurred early this morning near the Renukunta bridge in Thimmapur mandal of Karimnagar district is tragic. Upon learning of the incident, I immediately spoke over the phone with District Collector Pramela Satpathy, as well as doctors from the government hospital and police officials. I instructed them to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and to shift them to Hyderabad if necessary. I also expressed complete readiness to provide any assistance needed in this matter.

Fifteen passengers travelling in a bus belonging to the Metpalli depot were injured, and I pray to the Almighty for their speedy recovery.

At least now, the state government must focus special attention on road safety and conduct dedicated awareness programmes for the public,” he said on X.

(This is a developing story. The story will be updated with the latest details.)