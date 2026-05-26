TGSRTC gives Rs 1 crore relief to families of drivers who died in accidents

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to each family of the employees who died in road accidents.

With help from the Union Bank, TGSRTC assisted the families of two drivers who met with fatal accidents in separate incidents. The transactions were facilitated through Union Bank of India’s Super Saving Account scheme.

The victims were drivers Sudhakar and Srinivasa Reddy from Picket and Parigi depots, respectively.

Their families were handed over cheques worth Rs 1 crore each by Union Bank of India Chief General Manager M Ravindra Babu and Regional Head D Venkateshwarlu, along with TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy at the Bus Bhavan on Monday, May 25.

“It is unfortunate that drivers die prematurely in road accidents even though they are not at fault,” MD Reddy said, highlighting that TGSRTC prioritises the welfare of employees.

The company stands with the family members, he said, reminding them not to lose their self-confidence and courage.

Driver Srinivasa Reddy was coming from his home to the picket depot for duty on a two-wheeler in the morning when he was hit by a milk lorry coming from the opposite direction. He died with serious injuries. Sudhakar, another driver from Parigi depot, was on his way to duty when he was hit by a bike coming from the opposite direction at high speed. Sudhakar was seriously injured and died while undergoing treatment.