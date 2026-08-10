TGSRTC gives Rs 50 lakh to bus driver who lost leg in accident

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on August 10 handed over Rs 50 lakh in insurance assistance to the family of a bus driver who suffered permanent disability after losing a leg in a road accident last year.

TGSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Y Naga Reddy, along with Union Bank of India (UBI) Chief General Manager M Ravindra Babu and Deputy General Manager N Satyanarayana Babji, presented the cheque to the family of driver Md Mudar at a function held at Bus Bhavan here.

Mudar, attached to the Korutla depot in Karimnagar district, met with the accident on October 9, 2025, while driving a bus from Korutla to Hyderabad. Around 4:15 am, the bus rammed into a lorry parked on a bridge near Kukunoorpally, resulting in the driver losing his leg completely and suffering permanent disability.

TGSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Y Naga Reddy with driver Md Mudar.

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The financial assistance came through a free accident insurance cover linked to the UBI super salary savings account, which all TGSRTC employees hold along with RuPay cards as per corporation guidelines, making them eligible for the cover.

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Speaking on the occasion, Naga Reddy said it was deeply unfortunate that employees lost their lives or suffered permanent disability in road accidents through no fault of their own. He said the corporation placed the highest priority on employee welfare and would continue to stand by families facing such adversity, adding that such insurance schemes gave families financial security and confidence during emergencies.

He said 27 families of RTC staff had so far benefited financially through the accident insurance scheme.