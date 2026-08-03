You can call me personally: Minister promises RTC bus to little boy

The child approached the minister with a handwritten petition to start the bus service to Erraboyinapalli village.

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Political leader interacting with a young supporter at a public event in India.

Hyderabad: A young boy’s handwritten request for a TGSRTC bus to his village stole the spotlight at Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s Praja Darbar in Kalluru, Khammam, on Sunday, August 2, prompting the minister to order officials to introduce the service within a week.

The child approached the minister with a handwritten petition to start the bus service to Erraboyinapalli village. Impressed by his sincerity, Ponguleti immediately directed the officials.

The officials informed him that a survey would have to be conducted before a decision could be taken on introducing the new route.

Subhan Bakery

Unhappy with the response, Ponguleti overruled the officials, saying there was no need to delay the process with a survey. He directed them to make the necessary arrangements and ensure a bus service to Erraboyinapalli within a week.

“If the bus doesn’t come within a week, let me know personally,” Ponguleti told the child, drawing applause from those present at the grievance redressal programme.

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