TGSRTC hikes fares for Raksha Bandhan special buses

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has introduced special buses for Raksha Bandhan, which will operate until August 11 to accommodate the festive rush. Meanwhile, fares for these buses have been increased to 1.5 times the standard fare.

The revised fares apply only to the special buses operating during the festival, whereas regular buses will continue with standard fares, the TGSRTC informed in a press release.

For passengers’ convenience, display boards have been placed at the front of special service buses. Noting minimal passenger rush in special buses for return journeys, the corporation plans to recall empty buses from low-occupancy routes to prevent inconvenience on crowded routes.

The TGSRTC fares have been hiked in accordance with Government Order Number 16 issued in 2003. The order allows for ticket fares to be revised to make up for diesel and maintenance costs.

TGSRTC has urged people travelling to their hometowns for the festival to opt for TGSRTC buses, emphasizing that the RTC staff is highly experienced, ensuring a safe journey.