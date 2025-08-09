TGSRTC to fill 3,038 vacancies; MD Sajjanar warns against job fraud

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is preparing to launch a large-scale recruitment drive, filling 3,038 posts across the organisation.

Managing Director VC Sajjanar, in a post on X, said the appointments will be made purely on merit, with notifications to be issued soon by the Government Recruitment Board. The recruitment process, he assured, will be fully transparent, with no role for middlemen and no scope for irregularities.

Sajjanar cautioned unemployed youth against falling victim to fraudsters promising RTC jobs in exchange for money. “Those who attempt to secure jobs through backdoor methods will not be given employment. Anyone approached with such offers should report the matter to me directly or to the local police,” he urged.

Also Read 200 suspended TGSRTC conductors accuse MD Sajjanar of corruption

Money, influence can’t secure position at TSRTC: Sajjanar

He emphasised that no amount of money or influence can secure a position in TGSRTC, and warned that fraudulent agents are actively deceiving job seekers.

Highlighting TGSRTC’s turnaround since the formation of the Congress government in Telangana, Sajjanar said the once loss-making corporation is now profitable.

The free bus travel scheme for women has significantly boosted passenger numbers, and the corporation is also adding new buses to its fleet.