TGSRTC introduces ‘no phone while driving’ rule in 11 depots

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has introduced a “no phone while driving” rule in 11 of its depots.

The initiative, which is being implemented as a pilot project aims to enhance passenger safety. It has been enforced by the TGSRTC after passengers raised concerns over accidents caused due to bus drivers being on the phones.

As per the initiative, drivers must switch their mobile phones and deposit them with the depot security officer before duty. The phone may be collected after duty hours. “In case of an emergency, a special number will be provided to the families of the drivers and the information will be relayed via bus conductors,” said a press release from the TGSRTC.

As of now, the initiative will be tested in the following bus depots: Farooqngar (Hyderabad), Kukatpally (Secunderabad), Kollapur(Mahabubnagar), Sangareddy (Medak), Miryalguda (Nalgonda), Vikarabad (Rangareddy), Utnoor(Adilabad), Khammam (Khammam),Kamareddy (Nizamabad) and Parakala (Warangal).

Based on the results in these districts, the TGSRTC will decide on the implementation of the initiative across the state.