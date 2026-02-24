TGSRTC makes booking tickets easy with Meeseva MeTicket mobile app

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), on Tuesday, February 22, launched bus ticketing services on the ‘Meeseva MeTicket’ mobile application.

This app will provide access to the Online Passenger Reservation System (OPRS) services, enabling citizens to digitally book tickets for long-distance and intercity services.

The app has a total of 1,710 OPRS services, including 450 AC bus and 1,260 non-AC bus services. Daily, 13,000 seats can be booked. Major destinations covered are Bengaluru, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Mancherial, Khammam, Adilabad, Asifabad and Warangal.

Digital city bus pass

Residents in the Greater Hyderabad zone can also avail of the service. The app provides the facility to renew five types of monthly bus passes. These are:

City Ordinary Pass: Rs 1,400

Metro Express Pass: Rs 1,600

Metro Deluxe Pass: Rs 1,800

Green Metro Luxury A/C Pass: Rs 2,200

Pushpak A/C Pass: Rs 5,000

T-24 travel ticket integrated

The Meeseva MeTicket integrates 24-hour T-24 digital ticket passes for the twin cities, allowing unlimited travel on City Ordinary, Metro Express and Metro Deluxe services.

The T-24 digital ticket clocks an average of 16,830 tickets daily. The fare for adults is Rs 130, for children, Rs 90 and for women (from other states) as well as senior citizens at Rs 110.

The T-24 ticket is expected to benefit tourists, occasional travellers and passengers requiring multiple trips in a single day.

The app was formally launched at the Secretariat on Tuesday by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, in the presence of Transport Department Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, TGSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Y Nagireddy, and Meeseva Commissioner Ravi Kiran, along with senior officials.