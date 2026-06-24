TGSRTC opens 694 commercial spaces at bus stops for lease

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will soon float tenders for 694 vacant commercial shops and spaces at its bus stands and depots across the state, in a bid to boost its revenue and create business opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

Details of all available commercial spaces, covering major cities, towns and depot premises across Telangana, have been uploaded on the corporation’s official website, tgsrtc.telangana.gov.in, the corporation said in a statement on Wednesday, June 24.

In a move aimed at eliminating middlemen and improving transparency, the corporation has made available online the full details of all its commercial properties, including which shops are occupied, who the current tenants are, their lease periods and the rent being charged.

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TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagireddy said the process for leasing shops had been simplified and urged businessmen to make use of the opportunity. “Partner with TGSRTC and grow your business,” he said, adding that the initiative would benefit both the corporation and the business community.

Business-ready customer base

Officials said bus stands and transit hubs, with their high daily footfall of lakhs of commuters, offer businesses a ready customer base with little need for additional advertising. The spaces are suited for a range of businesses including hotels, food courts, supermarkets, branded showrooms and smaller retail outlets, they added.

The corporation said the initiative would generate additional income while also creating employment opportunities for local youth and entrepreneurs. Allotments will be made through a transparent tender process, it added.