TGSRTC to introduce WhatsApp ticketing, digital bus passes soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is set to introduce WhatsApp ticketing and digital bus passes, offering passengers a faster and more convenient way to travel.

Under the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS), commuters will soon be able to book tickets by simply entering journey details through WhatsApp and receiving e-tickets instantly. Digital bus passes will also be issued via the RTC mobile app and verified using handheld ticketing machines by conductors.

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced these initiatives during his visit to the Mushirabad depot on Monday. He was accompanied by TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar.

The minister reviewed the on-ground functioning of AFCS, which currently includes QR-code-based ticketing and digital payments. He interacted with conductors to understand the system’s ease of use and effectiveness.

Earlier, he also took part in a tree plantation drive at the depot as part of TSRTC’s green initiatives.

Ponnam noted that around 20% of TSRTC passengers are already using digital ticketing daily in Hyderabad under the ongoing pilot project. “We are satisfied with the progress and will soon expand this system to all buses,” he said.

He praised Telangana’s leadership in public transport reforms, highlighting the Mahalakshmi scheme that offers free bus travel to women. So far, over 191 crore zero-fare tickets have been issued, resulting in savings of Rs.6,300 crore for women commuters.

The minister also shared plans to deploy only electric buses within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits and to expand services to newly developed colonies. “We are committed to serving every part of the city. Citizens can approach TSRTC with new route requests,” he added.

TSRTC’s digital transformation is part of a broader effort to modernise services, improve efficiency, and make public transport more passenger-friendly.