TGSRTC to monitor employee health, predict bus demand with AI

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is set to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) across its operations, from monitoring employee health and predicting bus demands to enhancing staff performance and reducing costs.

The corporation has partnered with Hans Equity Partners LLP, which will offer technical expertise, skills and strategies to ensure smooth implementation of the project across all depots. A dedicated team has also been established within TGSRTC, which Hans Equity Partners will train for the utilisation of AI.

Also Read TGSRTC to introduce WhatsApp ticketing, digital bus passes soon

A pilot project was rolled out in six depots, where 40,000 employees were monitored initially, and AI and machine learning were used to assess health conditions. Yielding positive results, the project will now be implemented across all depots.

TGSRTC is also planning to introduce automatic scheduling where AI will be used to predict passenger demand based on days, dates, festivals, and weeks, helping the corporation arrange buses accordingly.

This plan was presented before Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Transport Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, TGSRTC Managing Director Sajjanar, and other senior RTC officials at the Secretariat.

The Minister expressed satisfaction towards the plan, stating that there is no sector in the world currently unaffected by AI. He emphasised that recognising changes in the transportation system and utilising AI to meet public transportation needs is a commendable initiative.