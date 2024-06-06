TGSRTC to ply buses for fish prasadam distribution in Hyderabad

The buses will connect various places in the city to the exhibition grounds.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th June 2024 2:34 pm IST
Hyderabad: Arrangements in place to administer ‘Fish Prasadam’ on June 9
Fish Prasadam (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has made elaborate arrangements for the operation of special buses for the distribution of fish prasadam at the exhibition grounds in Hyderabad on June 8 and 9.

The buses will connect various places in the city to the exhibition grounds.

TGSRTC buses for fish prasadam distribution in Hyderabad

Special buses will ply from railway stations, main bus stations, and the airport to the exhibition grounds.

FromNumber of buses
Secunderabad Railway Station9
Kachiguda Railway Station7
JBS9
MGBS9
ECIL X Roads9
Shamshabad Airport7
Total50
The special buses will also operate from important places to the exhibition grounds.

FromNumber of buses
Dilsukhnagar7
NGOS Colony7
Midhani7
Uppal7
Charminar5
Golkonda5
Ramnagar5
Rajendranagar7
Risalabazar5
ECIL X Roads5
Patancheru5
Jeedimettla5
KPHB Colony 5
Gachibowli5
Total80

Regular buses from Dilsukhnagar, Afzalgunj

The regular buses coming from Dilsukhnagar and Afzalgunj and operated via GPO to Nampally and beyond will also be operated via Gandhi Bhavan on the up trip.

TGSRTC decided to arrange buses as the distribution of fish prasadam in Hyderabad draws thousands of asthma patients who believe that consuming the prasadam can alleviate their condition.

The Bathini Goud family takes care of the distribution of their famous fish prasadam.

Bathini Anureet Goud and Gauri Shankar Goud stated that the traditional process involves placing a small piece of the prasadam into the mouth of a live murrel fishling, which is then swallowed whole by the patient.

