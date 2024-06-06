TGSRTC to ply buses for fish prasadam distribution in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has made elaborate arrangements for the operation of special buses for the distribution of fish prasadam at the exhibition grounds in Hyderabad on June 8 and 9.

The buses will connect various places in the city to the exhibition grounds.

Special buses will ply from railway stations, main bus stations, and the airport to the exhibition grounds.

From Number of buses Secunderabad Railway Station 9 Kachiguda Railway Station 7 JBS 9 MGBS 9 ECIL X Roads 9 Shamshabad Airport 7 Total 50

The special buses will also operate from important places to the exhibition grounds.

From Number of buses Dilsukhnagar 7 NGOS Colony 7 Midhani 7 Uppal 7 Charminar 5 Golkonda 5 Ramnagar 5 Rajendranagar 7 Risalabazar 5 ECIL X Roads 5 Patancheru 5 Jeedimettla 5 KPHB Colony 5 Gachibowli 5 Total 80

Regular buses from Dilsukhnagar, Afzalgunj

The regular buses coming from Dilsukhnagar and Afzalgunj and operated via GPO to Nampally and beyond will also be operated via Gandhi Bhavan on the up trip.

TGSRTC decided to arrange buses as the distribution of fish prasadam in Hyderabad draws thousands of asthma patients who believe that consuming the prasadam can alleviate their condition.

The Bathini Goud family takes care of the distribution of their famous fish prasadam.

Bathini Anureet Goud and Gauri Shankar Goud stated that the traditional process involves placing a small piece of the prasadam into the mouth of a live murrel fishling, which is then swallowed whole by the patient.