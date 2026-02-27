TGSRTC unveils Telangana’s GI heritage on statewide buses

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Friday, February 27, launched the “GI on Wheels” initiative at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Hyderabad.

Following the launch, Varma said, “The primary objective of the initiative is to create awareness among the public about Geographical Indication (GI) tagged art forms and to promote them widely.”

He observed that as a young state, Telangana must strengthen its cultural identity. Stressing that culture is the soul of society, he noted that sustainable development is not possible without cultural awareness.

The Governor said such initiatives would inspire youth towards traditional arts and enhance recognition for artisans.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the programme is the outcome of the visionary initiative of the Governor. He reiterated that the state government is committed to promoting, marketing, and expanding GI products.

“Such efforts will create livelihood opportunities for rural artisans and improve their economic conditions,” the minister stressed.

6 GI handicrafts of Telangana artistically showcased on buses

As part of the initiative, six prominent GI-tagged handicrafts of Telangana have been artistically showcased on buses, including Pochampally Ikat, Warangal Dhurries (Carpets), Karimnagar Silver Filigree, Narayanpet Sarees, Cheriyal Scroll Paintings, and Nirmal Paintings. These art forms, representing the skill and craftsmanship of Telangana artisans, will now gain wider visibility across towns and villages through public transport.

Prabhakar emphasised that the initiative aims to transform public transport into a creative platform for promoting Telangana’s rich cultural heritage.

Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TGSRTC, Nagi Reddy, stated that the initiative reflects the cultural diversity of Telangana and is inspired by the Governor’s vision. He noted that showcasing GI art on buses would bring culture closer to the people while encouraging artisans.

The designs displayed on the buses were created by students of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU). On the occasion, the students were presented with cash prizes and mementoes. Subhajit Saha, who contributed to securing GI recognitions, was also felicitated. Artisans representing the six GI crafts were also honoured.

What is a GI tag?

A Geographical Indication (GI) is a collective intellectual property right that identifies products as originating from a specific region, reflecting unique characteristics, skills, and traditions.

Telangana currently has 18 GI-tagged products. GI recognition plays a crucial role in preserving traditional arts and heritage, preventing imitation, providing recognition to artisans, and ensuring sustainable livelihoods.