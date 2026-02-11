TGSRTC to operate 2,243 special buses for Maha Shivaratri

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation on Wednesday, February 11, announced 2,243 special buses to 43 Shiva temples across the state for Maha Shivaratri.

Although the festival falls on February 15, buses will operate from February 14 to 16. The corporation has allocated a specific number of buses to major pilgrimage sites including 781 buses to Srisailam, 416 buses to Vemulawada, 249 buses to Edupayala, 326 buses to Keesaragutta, 127 buses to Velala and 71 buses to Kaleshwaram.

Additionally, 273 buses will operate to other locations such as Kondagattu, Alampur, Umamaheshwaram, Palakurthi and Ramappa.

Special buses to Srisailam will be available from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Jubilee Bus Station (JBS), Central Bus Station (CBS), IS Sadan, KPHB, and BHEL in Hyderabad.

Also Read TGSRTC hospital in Hyderabad’s Tarnaka gets NABH accreditation

Fares for these special buses have been adjusted up to 1.5 times the regular fare. Ticket rates for regular buses will remain unchanged. The Mahalakshmi free travel scheme for women remains applicable in Palle Velugu, Express, City Ordinary, and Metro Express buses.

Advance booking is available for Srisailam special buses via TGSRTC’s official website. For more information, devotees can contact the TGSRTC call centre by dialing 040-69440000 or 040-234500332.

The corporation will also set up tents, chairs, drinking water, and public address systems at major boarding points for passenger’s convenience.