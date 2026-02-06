TGSRTC hospital in Hyderabad’s Tarnaka gets NABH accreditation

NABH certification granted after review of clinical, safety and management protocols, says TGSRTC.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th February 2026 12:16 pm IST|   Updated: 6th February 2026 12:23 pm IST
TGSRTC hospital in Hyderabad's Tarnaka gets NABH accreditation
Doctors at the TGSRTC hospital in Tarnaka.

Hyderabad: The TGSRTC-run hospital in Tarnaka has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), according to a statement issued by TGSRTC on Thursday, February 5.

The hospital in Tarnaka has facilities including critical care services, super-speciality operation theatres, a fully equipped cath lab, and provides treatment across multiple medical specialities, the statement said.

TGSRTC vice chairman and managing director Y Nagireddy congratulated Hospital Superintendent and chief medical officer Dr. Shailaja Murthy, medical administrator Dr. P. Srinivas, and other members of the medical staff on the accreditation.

What is NABH accreditation?

NABH accreditation is a quality certification programme that assesses hospitals on parameters such as patient safety, quality of care, infection control, medication management, and hospital governance.

The accreditation is granted following a comprehensive evaluation of clinical and administrative processes and is intended to promote standardisation and continuous improvement in healthcare delivery.

