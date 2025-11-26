TGSWREIS directs Gurukuls to curb student unrest after assault on female constable

Hyderabad: After the recent protest by Gurukul students in Rangareddy against their principal, where a female constable was assaulted, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS), on Wednesday, asked institutions to curb further demonstrations till the matter is resolved.

Earlier in November, Gurukul students staged a sit-in on Shadnagar main road demanding Principal Shailaja’s immediate suspension. They accused her of corruption charges and irregularities, including misappropriation of mess supplies and collecting money from students.

Police were called in and the protest soon turned ugly after students attacked a female constable.

On Wednesday, at a review meeting with zonal officers and district coordinating officers TGSWRES secretary S Krishna Aditya directed them to resolve the matter.

Meanwhile, TGSWRES is considering bringing in expert faculty from corporate junior colleges to coach students for competitive exams such as JEE and NEET UG. Instructors from Narayana and Sri Chaitanya junior colleges may be onboarded to conduct online classes for students in the Centres of Excellence (COEs).

Further, COEs have been instructed not to relieve their best faculty under any circumstances and to ensure that student-preferred lecturers are retained. In cases where vacancies arise due to faculty exits, colleges have been directed to make immediate alternative arrangements