TGSWREIS invites applications for intermediate 2025-26

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) is inviting online applications for intermediate first-year admissions for the academic year 2025–26 from April 25, 2025.

This opportunity is extended to eligible students across the state seeking to pursue their education in the esteemed Gurukul institutions under the Society.

In a statement issued on Thursday, April 24, TGSWREIS secretary VS Alagu Varshini stated that admissions were open in 239 residential junior colleges managed by the society across Telangana.

The courses offered include MPC, BiPC, MEC, CEC, and vocational groups, designed to provide students with academic and career-oriented pathways.

Interested candidates may apply online through TGSWREIS’ official website. The last date to submit applications is May 15, 2025.

Important instructions for applicants

Applicants should be ready with a caste certificate and an income certificate issued after January 1, 2024, which are mandatory for online submission.

Students are advised to thoroughly read the prospectus available on the official website to understand the eligibility criteria, courses offered, and admission procedure in detail.

Varsini urged all eligible students and parents to take advantage of this opportunity to access high-quality education in a safe, inclusive, and academically enriching residential environment.