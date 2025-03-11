Thalapathy Vijay accused of ‘insulting’ at Iftar party: Reports

Chennai: Thalapathy Vijay is a famous Tamil actor with a huge fan following. Recently, he hosted an Iftar party in Chennai as part of Ramzan. The event was organized by his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Thousands of people, including religious leaders, attended.

Vijay joined the prayers, wore a skull cap, and reportedly fasted before breaking his fast with the attendees. However, this event has now led to controversy.

Complaint Against Vijay

A group called Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath filed a police complaint against Vijay, according to latest reports. They claim the event was poorly managed and hurt the feelings of the Muslim community. The complaint was submitted at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office.

Thalapathy Vijay speech 🙏🏼



He expressed his gratitude to everyone who gathered for the #Iftar celebration 🌙 #TVKVijay @TVKVijayHQ @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/S8BhGf4pip — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) March 7, 2025

Allegations against the actor

Syed Kous, the group’s treasurer, said that people who were not fasting or connected to Iftar attended the event, which they found disrespectful. He also claimed that Vijay’s security guards treated people badly. The group wants legal action to ensure such issues do not happen again.

Vijay’s response and future plans

Vijay has not responded to the complaint. His supporters believe he arranged the event with good intentions. Despite this controversy, he is focused on his political career.

Vijay is preparing for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. He has also confirmed that Jana Nayagan, his upcoming film, will be his last before entering politics full-time. The movie, directed by H. Vinoth, will release on January 14, 2026.