Hyderabad: Tamil superstar and politician Vijay, also known as Thalapathy Vijay, is in the news over reports about his divorce case with his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. And now, several media reports claim that Vijay wants to settle the dispute quietly and avoid a long court battle.

250 crore alimony offer reported

According to a report by Tamil Filmibeat, Vijay has held multiple discussions to reach an out of court settlement. The report claims he has proposed an alimony amount of Rs. 250 crore for Sangeetha and their two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. The report also says the distribution of the amount has not been disclosed yet. It further suggests that the pending divorce plea could be withdrawn if both sides reach a mutual agreement.

So far, there is no official confirmation from Vijay or Sangeetha about the reported settlement amount or the status of the talks.

Vijay first met Sangeetha in 1996 in Chennai, after she travelled from the UK to meet him as a fan. Their bond later turned into a relationship, and they got married on August 25, 1999, under the Special Marriage Act. They have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.

Allegations mentioned in the petition

According to the divorce petition that was leaked online, Sangeetha has accused Vijay of infidelity and claimed that he continued associating with an actress. The petition reportedly states that he travelled abroad and attended events with the actress, and that social media posts about these outings caused distress and humiliation for Sangeetha and the children.

The actress was reportedly not named in the petition to protect privacy. Social media speculation has linked the allegations to actress Trisha Krishnan, but this has not been confirmed by either party.