Thalapathy Vijay’s divorce: Trisha’s ‘I won’t share you with anyone’ post goes viral

Hyderbad: The internet is full of rumors about actor Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, after reports said Sangeetha filed for divorce. Many people are talking about the reason behind it, with some even blaming actress Trisha Krishnan, who is often linked with Vijay.

Viral Post Linked to Trisha

A viral post has made things worse. It was shared on social media and said, “I’m possessive. I won’t share you with anyone else. You are mine,” with heart emojis. Some people think this was a message from Trisha to Sangeetha, but it has caused a lot of confusion.

Fact Check

When people looked closer at the post, they realized it was not from Trisha’s official Instagram account. The name on the post belongs to a fan page, not Trisha herself. There is no proof from any trusted news sources that Trisha shared this post. This makes many believe that the post was fake and just made to look like it came from her.

Trisha’s Response

In the past, when rumors about Vijay and Sangeetha’s separation were going around, Trisha shared a cryptic message. She wrote, “When you are full of love, it confuses people who are full of shit,” possibly to respond to the rumors about her and Vijay.

Vijay and Trisha’s On-Screen Chemistry

Vijay and Trisha were very popular as a pair in films like Ghilli (2004). However, after their 2008 movie Kuruvi, they did not work together for 15 years. Fans were surprised when they reunited in the 2023 film Leo.

Trisha’s Personal Life

Trisha was once engaged to businessman Varun Manian in 2015. But their engagement ended when Varun’s father asked her to stop acting, and Trisha chose her career instead.

As the divorce drama continues, the truth about Vijay, Sangeetha, and Trisha’s personal lives is still unclear.