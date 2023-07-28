Thalapathy Vijay’s FEE for cameo in SRK’s Jawan



Published: 28th July 2023 12:33 pm IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay (Twitter)

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay fans are in for some exciting news, as they will be starring alongside each other in director Atlee’s eagerly awaited pan-Indian debut film, “Jawan.” The action choreographer for the film has confirmed that the two superstars will not only appear together but will also deliver a thrilling action scene that promises to be a visual treat for audiences.

What makes this collaboration even more special is that Thalapathy Vijay will make a cameo appearance in “Jawan” without any remuneration. The actor’s decision is attributed to his strong bond with both Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan, which adds to the film’s excitement and anticipation.

SRK, on the other hand, is reportedly charging over Rs 100 crore plus 60% from the total profits.

Fans are ecstatic about this news, and they can’t wait to see the magic that these two powerhouses of talent will create on the big screen. “Jawan” is set to hit theatres on September 7th, 2023, and it’s a date that moviegoers have marked on their calendars. Prepare for an action-packed spectacle that will undoubtedly be a cinematic treat!


