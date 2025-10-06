Thaman on cloud nine after Sachin Tendulkar tells him, ‘You have great bat speed!’

Chennai: One of India’s top music directors Thaman, who is also known to be a fantastic cricketer, is now on cloud nine as one of the sport’s iconic legends Sachin Tendulkar has told him that he had great bat speed!

Taking to his X timeline on Monday, Thaman posted a picture of himself with the Master Blaster and disclosed that he was travelling with Sachin Tendulkar from Dallas to Dubai.

He wrote, “Traveling with God of Cricket, the Legend @sachin_rt. Had some lovely time all the way from Dallas to Dubai. Showed him the @ccl matches clips of mine batting. The master said you have a great bat Speed. Uhf Sorted. Might work with him soon. #thaman #Sachin #MasterBlaster #SachinTendulkar.”

For the unaware, Thaman, who is known to be a huge fan of cricket, plays for the Telugu Warriors in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). The cricketing all rounder is known for his powerful striking abilities.

Sources close to the music director say that Thaman is known to play cricket often with those in his studio.

On the work front, Thaman, who is now basking in the success of his recently released film ‘They call him OG’, featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, has a series of big film projects including ‘Akhanda 2 Thandavam’ and Prabhas’s ‘The Raja Saab’, lined up.

In fact, the director of ‘They Call Him OG’, Sujeeth had penned an appreciation post for Thaman’s work in his film. Sujeeth, in a tweet on X, had said,”

Taking to his X timeline, Sujeeth, complimented Thaman and wrote, “@MusicThamananna has been a constant pillar of support, standing by me every step of the way since the very beginning. His music, his time and his presence are something I will never forget. Eagerly waiting for people to experience his impeccable music, it will be cherished and remembered for years to come. See you tomorrow.. #OG.”

One other interesting development is the music director will be seen making a return to acting.

Yes, the music director, who made his debut as an actor with ace director Shankar’s Tamil film ‘Boys’, will be seen returning to acting with director Aakash Baskaran’s upcoming romantic drama ‘Idhayam Murali’, featuring actor Atharvaa in the lead.