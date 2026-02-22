Thane engineer loses Rs 3 crore in online trading fraud

The complainant, a resident of the Kasarvadavali area, alleged that a person had contacted him and promised high returns through investments on a website.

Representational Image of fraud written on keypad
Representational Image

Thane: A 46-year-old mechanical engineer in Maharashtra’s Thane city has allegedly been duped of Rs 3.15 crore after being lured to invest in a fraudulent online trading platform, police said on Sunday, February 22.

Believing the representation to be true, the complainant invested Rs 3,15,67,954 between December 12, 2025 and February 11 this year, cyber police station sub-inspector Lahu Rathod said.

“The complainant stated that he was initially shown a profit of USD 5 lakh on the platform, which built his confidence. However, when he attempted to withdraw or secure his invested amount, his account was blocked and he realised that he had been cheated,” the official said.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case on Friday against three individuals under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 318(4) (cheating) and 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), and sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act for cheating, impersonation and online fraud, he said.

A probe was underway into the case.

