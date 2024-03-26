Thane: Muslim driver had to ‘break fast’ after Holi revellers’ attack

A young Muslim auto rickshaw driver who was fasting claimed that a group of people celebrating Holi forcibly made him break his fast as they threw colours and water on his him.

The incident occurred in Maharashtra’s Thane district on March 25.

According to reports, the driver, Khan Mohammed Kadir, had picked up a female passenger from Kalwa and was on his way to Kharegaon.

“I picked up the passenger from Kalwa’s Dmart area and was on my way to drop her in Kharegaon. When we were passing through the Kharegaon naka area, four to five unidentified men stopped my auto and forcibly applied colours on me. Although I pleaded with them that I was fasting, they did not listen,” said Kadir, a resident of Kalwa.

The group also broke windshield of Kadir’s auto.

The frightened woman passenger pleaded with the men to let them go. “I had to break to my fast. I am not feeling good about it. I need police to take action,” he said.

Kadir lodged a complaint at the Kalwa police station.