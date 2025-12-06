Thane senior citizen loses Rs 1.06 crore in investment fraud

The police have registered a case against one person in this connection, they said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th December 2025 1:12 pm IST
Representational image for cybercrime
Representational image

Thane: A 78-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane city has allegedly been duped of Rs 1.06 crore in an online investment fraud after being lured with promises of lucrative returns, police said on Saturday.

The police have registered a case against one person in this connection, they said.

The accused first added the senior citizen to a WhatsApp group and later lured him to join another group for investments, promising high returns, an official from Rabodi police station said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

Believing the assurances, the victim allegedly made 21 online transfers to multiple bank accounts, amounting to Rs 1.06 crore between October and November. But when he asked for his money back, the accused stopped responding, the official said.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case on charges of cheating against the accused.

A detailed probe was underway to trace the accused and identify the money trail, the police added.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 6th December 2025 1:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button