Lawyer arrested in Kerala for killing father, attacking mother

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st December 2025 12:54 pm IST
Representational image

Alappuzha: A 30-year-old lawyer allegedly hacked his father to death and seriously injured his mother in this coastal district, police said on Monday.

The attack took place at around 9.30 pm on Sunday at their home in Kalarickal, within the Kanakakunnu police station limits.

The victim, Natarajan, 62, died from severe injuries. His wife, Sindhu, is being treated at a private hospital and remains in serious condition.

Police have taken their son, Advocate Navajith, into custody. Officers said he used a sharp-edged weapon in the attack.

According to police, the accused appeared incoherent during questioning and gave answers that did not connect with the questions put to him.

They suspect he may have been using drugs.

Police believe family disputes may have played a part in the attack.

They said Navajith’s wife is pregnant and nearing her due date.

The family is financially well off, and the victim’s two other children are doctors, police said.

Natarajan’s body has been moved to the Government Medical College here for post-mortem examination.

Police have launched an investigation into the case.

