Tharoor condoles Musharraf’s demise

Tharoor said that Musharraf, who was once an implacable foe of India, had become a real force for peace from 2002 to 2007.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Updated: 5th February 2023 3:29 pm IST
Tharoor condoles Musharraf's demise
Shashi Tharoor and Pervez Musharraf

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday condoled the demise of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf.

Tharoor said that Musharraf, who was once an implacable foe of India, had become a real force for peace from 2002 to 2007.

“I met him annually in those days at the @un &found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

Also Read
Timeline of Ex-President General Musharraf’s engagements with India during his reign

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor posted: “Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease: once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the @un &found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP”

Musharraf, 79 died of a rare disease in a hospital in Dubai on Sunday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button