Mumbai: The 50, the latest reality show streaming on Colors TV and JioHotstar, continues to make headlines with its unexpected twists. Hosted by the mysterious masked “lion,” the show premiered on February 1 with 50 contestants from the worlds of television, social media, music and YouTube.

Although the show has received mixed reactions from viewers, its Bigg Boss-style drama and frequent clashes have kept audiences engaged. Now, the latest update suggests that two previously eliminated contestants have made a dramatic return to the palace.

Vanshaj Singh returns to The 50

Vanshaj Singh, who was evicted on the premiere day itself, has officially re-entered the show and will be seen in the upcoming episodes, as per Film Window. His comeback is expected to add more spice to the ongoing drama, especially after he took a dig at Prince Narula and Karan Patel following his exit from the show.

Karan Patel is back too

Adding to the surprise, Karan Patel has also returned to The 50. Earlier reports had claimed that the actor took a voluntary exit after facing issues with fellow contestants. However, according to Bigg Boss Tak, Karan had stepped out of the show on medical grounds after sustaining a rib injury during a task. He reportedly re-entered the show after recovering fully and receiving medical clearance.

🚨 Karan Patel re-enters THE 50!



After a medical break due to a rib injury during one of the tasks, Karan stepped out following doctor’s advice for recovery.

Now fully fit, he has re-entered the show. — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 6, 2026

With both Vanshaj Singh and Karan Patel back in the game, viewers can expect fresh confrontations and new twists in the coming episodes. It remains to be seen how their re-entry will impact the dynamics inside the palace.