Mumbai: The buzz around Colors TV’s upcoming reality show ‘The 50’ is growing stronger with each passing day. From intriguing promos and a grand house tour to contestant reveals, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep viewers curious and excited ahead of the premiere.

The 50 is all set to begin on February 1, and several celebrities have already confirmed their participation. The show brings together a mix of popular television faces, digital stars, and former reality show contestants. Here is the list of confirmed stars who are set to take part in the show.

The 50 confirmed contestants

1. Karan Patel

2. Faisal Shaikh

3. Urvashi Dholakia

4. Ridhi Dogra

5. Model Rudra Rana

6. UAE influencer Ahmad Al Marzooqi

7. YouTuber Dushyant Kukreja

8. Actress Shiny Doshi

9. Monalisa

10. Monalisa’s husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

11. Divya Agarwal

Total 50 celebrities will be taking part in the show, so more names are expected to be revealed soon.

More about the show

The 50 will be hosted by filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, who is expected to add her signature humour and honest opinions to the format. Adding a unique twist, audiences can also place their bets on their favourite contestant, with a chance to win a share of the prize money if their pick emerges victorious.

‘The 50’ will air on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar from February 1, 2026, promising high drama, smart gameplay, and unexpected alliances.