Mumbai: Indian television audiences are eagerly waiting for the upcoming reality show The 50, which is set to premiere on February 1, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar. Hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan, the show promises a fresh and unique format, with a mysterious figure known as “The Lion” overseeing the game and its challenges.

Adapted from the international format Les Cinquante, The 50 will feature 50 celebrity contestants living together in a grand, palace-like setting. Over nearly 50 episodes, the contestants will face intense physical and social challenges, navigate shifting alliances, and employ strategic gameplay to emerge as the sole winner.

Adding a unique twist, viewers will be able to support a contestant of their choice, with a chance to earn money based on the contestant’s performance.

The 50 house tour

And now, a video tour of The 50 house has gone viral on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the massive and luxurious set.

The sets of The 50 are a grand visual treat, designed to resemble a royal palace. The journey begins at the massive lawn, a wide open space surrounded by ornate walls, arches, and greenery. A majestic fountain at the center instantly sets a regal mood, making the area feel like the courtyard of an old royal haveli. Wide pathways, vintage-style lamps, and tall palm trees add to the old-world charm while keeping the look cinematic and larger than life.

Inside, the grandeur continues with a stunning double-height entrance hall featuring twin sweeping staircases, carved railings, and elegant chandeliers. The walls are decorated with intricate designs and warm golden tones that reflect royalty and power. The corridors and common areas maintain the same royal theme with arches, murals, and soft lighting, while the bedrooms offer a calmer yet equally luxurious space.

Contestants list

Some of the confirmed contestants include —

Karan Patel

Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu)

Divya Agarwal

Archana Gautam

Prince Narula

Monalisa

Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Pratik Sehajpal

Several other popular names such as Shweta Tiwari, Ankita Lokhande, Uorfi Javed, Emiway Bantai, Kusha Kapila, and Shiv Thakare are reportedly in talks.

With a powerful lineup, a royal setting, and a unique audience participation element, The 50 is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about reality shows of 2026. Let’s wait and see what surprises the show has in store for viewers.