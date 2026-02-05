Mumbai: One of the most talked-about reality shows currently on television, The 50, has been making headlines since its premiere on February 1. Within just five days of its launch, the show’s contestants, challenging tasks and frequent confrontations have kept viewers hooked.

Karan Patel quits The 50?

Amid this buzz, a major twist has reportedly taken place. Popular television actor Karan Patel has exited the show midway, according to a report by Telly Express. The sudden development has come as a surprise to many viewers, especially as Karan had emerged as one of the prominent contestants since the beginning.

A report in HT also confirmed Karan’s exit. “Karan was having quite a few issues with fellow contestants from day one. He also objected to a physical violence incident between the two Bigg Boss alumni, Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee, after a trivial issue led to the former charging at Rathee. It was at this point Karan was heard saying, ‘it’s affecting my mental peace and I can’t be living in a place where violence erupts.’ He immediately declared, ‘I am quitting,’ and has been reactive to situations ever since,” a source told the news portal.

Karan Patel’s entry into The 50 marked his return to reality television. He quickly grabbed attention with his transformed physique, confident attitude and competitive gameplay. From the opening episodes, he remained actively involved in strategic discussions and high-pressure situations inside the house.

What led to his reported exit?

Reports suggest that Karan was involved in a major confrontation with fellow contestant and YouTuber Rachit Singh Rojha. Sources claim the clash was intense and affected the atmosphere inside the house. Following the incident, Karan is believed to have taken the decision to leave the show, bringing his journey to an abrupt end.

However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

More about The 50

Meanwhile, several other contestants have also been eliminated from The 50 after facing various tasks. The show, which began shooting on January 25, follows a survival-based format where 50 participants from different backgrounds compete under strict rules and continuous eliminations. Unlike traditional reality shows, it is overseen by a central authority known as “The Lion” instead of a host.

Karan Patel’s reported exit has added to the intrigue surrounding the show and has sparked widespread discussion among fans on social media.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on The 50.