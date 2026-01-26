The Angrez to Border 2: 6 Movies to watch in Hyderabad this week

Hyderabad’s cinema halls are buzzing again and this week’s lineup is a perfect reflection of the city’s diverse movie taste. From the re-release of the cult Hyderabadi classic The Angrez, which still cracks up audiences with its unmistakable local flavour, to the jaw-dropping Hollywood blockbuster Avatar: Fire and Ash, the big screen has something for every kind of moviegoer.

Whether you’re a fan of mass Hindi entertainers, rooted Telugu storytelling, or immersive English spectacles best enjoyed in IMAX-like settings, Hyderabad theatres are offering a solid mix this week. So grab your popcorn, pick your language, and plan your movie outing because from Charminar humour to Pandora-level visuals, cinema is celebrating its full range in the city right now.

Movies to Watch in Theatres This Week (Hyderabad)

1. Border 2 (Hindi)

A high-voltage patriotic drama that continues the legacy of one of India’s most iconic war films, packed with emotion, action, and larger-than-life moments.

Top Theatres in Hyderabad:

AMB Cinemas

Prasads Multiplex

AAA Cinemas

PVR Multiplex

INOX

2. The Angrez (Hindi)

A cult-favourite Hyderabadi comedy returns to the big screen, loaded with local slang, nostalgia, and laugh-out-loud moments that hit home for city audiences.

Top Theatres in Hyderabad:

PVR Multiplex

INOX

3. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Telugu)

A content-driven Telugu film rooted in emotions and relationships, appealing to audiences who enjoy meaningful storytelling over loud spectacle.

Top Theatres in Hyderabad:

AMB Cinemas

Prasads Multiplex

AAA Cinemas

ART Cinemas

PVR Multiplex

INOX

4. Anaganaga Oka Raju (Telugu)

A family entertainer with a mix of drama and light-hearted moments, ideal for a relaxed theatre watch with loved ones.

Top Theatres in Hyderabad:

AMB Cinemas

Prasads Multiplex

AAA Cinemas

PVR Multiplex

INOX

Asian Cinemas

5. Avatar: Fire and Ash

James Cameron’s visually immersive universe expands once again with breathtaking visuals, intense action, and cinematic scale best experienced on the big screen.

Top Theatres in Hyderabad:

Prasads Multiplex

INOX GSM Mall

PVR Multiplex

6. Zootopia 2

The much-awaited sequel to the beloved animated hit returns with humour, heart, and adventure—perfect for kids and adults alike.

Top Theatres in Hyderabad:

PVR Multiplex

INOX

Final Pick?

Whether you’re craving nostalgia, animation, emotional drama, or epic visuals, Hyderabad theatres are offering a solid mix this week. Pick your language, grab your popcorn, and enjoy the big-screen magic.