The Archies: SRK & family at screening of Suhana Khan’s debut film

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan must be feeling super proud of their daughter Suhana Khan as her debut film ‘The Archies’ is all set to be out this Thursday.

Interestingly, ahead of the release, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar hosted a special screening of the film for the members of the film industry today. And guess what? The Khan family came to the screening to root for Suhana.

Shah Rukh arrived on the red carpet along with Gauri, his mother-in-law Savita Chibber, and sons Aryan and Abram. SRK, Gauri, Abram and Aryan were twinning in black. Woman of the moment, Suhana Khan, chose to steal everyone’s attention in red. For the special occasion, she wore a red sequin gown.

SRK wore a customized black t-shirt that had ‘The Archies’ written on it. He undoubtedly gave some major father goals! Gauri wore a black gown, while little Abram looked super cute in a black tuxedo. Aryan opted for a casual look. He paired a black t-shirt with a pair of black denims and a grey jacket.

The Khan family was all smiles while posing for the shutterbugs.

SRK recently conducted an #AskSRK session on X, where he also spoke highly of his daughter when a user asked him about Suhana’s skating skills. “#Suhanakhan stealing all your spotlight by roller skating.. when will you roller skate in your movies?” the user asked.

To which SRK replied, “Never ever I have tried it a few times and fallen on my butt!!! I will leave skating to Suhana, she is really good at it.”

Speaking of ‘The Archies’, the film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7. It also marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Shah Rukh gave a shout out to ‘The Archies’ team when the trailer came out.

Showering love and good wishes on the team, he wrote on social media, “A contemporary subject with timeless characters #TheArchies… thrown into a world that is very fable-like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film….maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!” Reacting to it, Suhana commented, “love you (sic).”

‘The Archies’, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda are also a part of ‘The Archies