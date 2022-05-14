The Archies: SRK shares advice note for ‘baby’ Suhana Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is gearing up for her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial ‘The Archies’. A desi adaptation of a popular US comic of the same name, the musical’s first look was unveiled today.

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share a few words of encouragement for his daughter and reminisce about his youth, on this special occasion.

The post read, “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to people’s heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action!

Signed Another Actor.”

In another post sharing the teaser, he said, “From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to seeing Zoya Akhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions.”

From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see Zoya Akhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions. pic.twitter.com/uiKsLgGrP9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 14, 2022

Suhana Khan appreciated the gesture, commented, “❤️❤️❤️ love u papa”

Suhana Khan will be sharing the screen with Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, and the late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

‘The Archies’ will be streaming on OTT platform Netflix in 2023.